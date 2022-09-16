SSC CGL 2022: Notification to release on September 17

SSC CGL Notification 2022: The Staff Selection Comission is set to release the SSC CGL Notification 2022 on September 17, which was deferred earlier. Once released, candidates will be able to download their SSC CGL notification at the official website — ssc.nic.in.

“Candidates are informed that the Notice of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2022 which was tentatively scheduled to be published on 10.09.2022, is now rescheduled to be published on 17.09.2022,” the official notice read.

As per the official examination calendar, the Computer Based Test (Tier 1) SSC CGL 2022 exam will be tentatively conducted in December 2022.

The application fee that must be paid by the candidates (except women/SC/ST/PwD/ESM) is kept at Rs 100.The last date to deposit the online fee is January 25.

The age limit differs from post to post and can be 18-27, 18-30, 18-32 and 20-30 years, while for notified reserved categories the upper age limit is relaxed. Candidates are advised to check the age eligibility criteria according to the post they are applying for in this recruitment drive. The minimum eligibility criteria for all the posts is a bachelor’s degree from any recognised university or equivalent.

SSC will hold the combined graduate level exam 2022 for the recruitment of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in several ministries/ departments/ organisations of Government of India and various constitutional bodies/ statutory Bodies/ tribunals, etc.