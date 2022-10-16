scorecardresearch
SSC CGL 2021 (Tier-II) result declared; here’s how to check

SSC CGL (Tier II) 2021 Result Declared: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL (Tier II) 2021 Result Declared, SSC CGL, SSC CGL 2021SSC CGL (Tier II) 2021 Result Declared: The SSC CGL tier 2 exam was conducted from August 8 to August 10 in a computer based mode. (Representative image)

SSC CGL (Tier II) 2021 Result Declared: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today released the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination, 2021 result for tier 2 exam to shortlist candidates for evaluation of tier 3. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

The SSC CGL tier 2 exam was conducted from August 8 to August 10 in a computer based mode and the tier 3 exam was conducted on August 21.

SSC CGL 2021 (Tier-II) result declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the ‘results’ tab.

Step 3: After that, click on the result list available on the screen.

Step 4: The list will open in PDF format. Check if your name is available.

Step 5: Download the PDF for future reference.

Now, the candidates who have successfully cleared the tier two exam will be eligible for the tier 3 exam which was a descriptive paper exam.

However, “the candidates, who are not qualified in Tier-II Examination, are not eligible for evaluation of their Tier-III (Descriptive Paper) Examination and they have not been considered for further selection process,” the official notification states.

 

