SSC Exams: Test dates released for CGL, CHSL, Constable GD, Steno

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today released the exam dates for several recruitment exams such as CGL, CHSL, Constable GD, Steno. The detailed schedule is now available at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the exams will begin from January 4, 2023 and conclude on February 16, 2023.

According to the official notification, Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (skill test) will be conducted on January 4 and 5, 2023. After that, the commission will conduct Combined Higher Secondary Examination, 2021 (skill test) on January 6, 2023.

Following this, the Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022 will begin from January 10, 2023 and conclude on February 14, 2023. This will be followed by Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 (skill test) which will be conducted on February 15 and 16, 2023.

Meanwhile, the commission has also released the answer key and response sheets for Junior Engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contract) examination 2022. The exam was conducted on November 15. The response sheets and answer keys can be downloaded by clicking on the link using their Examination roll number and password.