scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 24, 2022

SSC Exams: Test dates released for CGL, CHSL, Constable GD, Steno

The detailed schedule is now available at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in. As per the schedule, the exams will begin from January 4, 2023 and conclude on February 16, 2023.

SSC 2023, SSC exam schedule, sarkari naukriSSC CGL skill test 20221 will be conducted on January 4 and 5, 2023. (Representative image. Express photo)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) today released the exam dates for several recruitment exams such as CGL, CHSL, Constable GD, Steno. The detailed schedule is now available at the official SSC website — ssc.nic.in.

Read |PM Modi launches online orientation programme for new recruits under Rozgar Mela

As per the schedule, the exams will begin from January 4, 2023 and conclude on February 16, 2023.

According to the official notification, Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2021 (skill test) will be conducted on January 4 and 5, 2023. After that, the commission will conduct Combined Higher Secondary Examination, 2021 (skill test) on January 6, 2023.

Following this, the Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2022 will begin from January 10, 2023 and conclude on February 14, 2023. This will be followed by Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 (skill test) which will be conducted on February 15 and 16, 2023.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaignPremium
How a 36-sq km island has come to occupy prime space in BJP campaign
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...Premium
AAP CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi first had to fight family at home, now fac...
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflationPremium
C Rangarajan explains why it is essential to contain domestic inflation
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...Premium
Delhi Confidential: On his 60th, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla makes a birth...

Meanwhile, the commission has also released the answer key and response sheets for Junior Engineer (civil, mechanical, electrical and quantity surveying and contract) examination 2022. The exam was conducted on November 15. The response sheets and answer keys can be downloaded by clicking on the link using their Examination roll number and password.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-11-2022 at 04:39:24 pm
Next Story

Nintendo sets sales record with new Pokémon games on Switch

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 24: Latest News
Advertisement
X
close