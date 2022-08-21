SPIPA Results: Score released for Stamp Inspector exam; here’s how to check

SPIPA Results: The Sardar Patel Institute of Public Administration (SPIPA) has announced the results for pre- service training exam of Stamp Inspector. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their score at the official SPIPA website — spipa.gujarat.gov.in.

This year, the exam was successfully conducted from May 25 to May 27. The names of the candidates who passed the examination and the details of the marks obtained by them are mentioned on the website.

To check the result, candidates will have to visit the official SPIPA website — spipa.gujarat.gov.in. After that, on the home page, candidates have to click on the ‘Stamp Nirishak Pre Service Exam (25.26-5-2022) result’ link given under the ‘latest news’ section. When they will be guided to a new page, they will spot a PDF document. Upon clicking the download link available on the new window, candidates have to scroll down in the PDF document to check the names of the selected candidates.

“All the examinees were exempted in question paper-1 and 2 and the examination of question paper-3, 4 and 5 was held. As the examination of Question Paper-3 and 4 is conducted on OMR Sheet, there is no question of its rechecking,” the official notification reads.