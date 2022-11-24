SBI Recruitment: Applications invited for 65 specialist cadre officer vacancies

SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment: The State Bank of India recently invited applications for the post of specialist cadre officer on regular basis and contractual basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply at the official website — sbi.co.in.

The applications are available for a total of 65 posts. Interested candidates have time till December 12 to apply for these vacancies.

SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website — sbi.co.in

Step 2: Click on careers tab on the homepage, and then click on the ‘apply online’ option for the post you are applying for.

Step 3: Click on new registration. Once registered, fill the application form by entering your details and uploading the necessary documents.

Step 4: Save, submit and pay the fees.

Step 5: Download the application form for future reference.

There are a total of 55 vacancies for the post of manager (credit analyst) in the middle management grade scale 3. The minimum age for appointment is 25 years and the maximum age is 35 years. Age relaxation will apply as per government guidelines. Candidates should remember that once selected, they be posted anywhere in India. The bank will select candidates on the basis of a shortlisting process which will be followed by an interaction.

There are five vacancies for the post of manager (projects- digital payments), two for manager (products- digital payments/cards and two for manager (products- digital platforms). The minimum age to apply for these posts is 28 years of age, while the maximum age is 35. The selected candidates will be posted to Mumbai and the selection process will consist of shortlisting cum interaction.

There is one vacancy for the post of Circle Advisor (Central Armed Police Forces) on contractual basis. The maximum age should be 62 years. The candidate should have retired in the rank of Inspector General (IG) with minimum three years’ experience in the Central Armed Police Force. Selected candidate will likely be posted in Bhopal, as their area of operation will be Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat.

The application fee is Rs 750 for unreserved, EWS and OBC candidates. For SC, ST and PwD candidates there is no fees or intimation charges.

It is to be noted that the number of vacancies are provisional and may vary as per the requirements of the bank. The call letter for shortlisted candidates will be sent via mail and not hard copies.