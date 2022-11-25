scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

RSMSSB VDO 2021: Final result, cut-off marks declared

RSMSSB VDO 2021: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the result at the official RSMSSB website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB VDO 2021, Sarkari naukri, Sarkari result, Govt jobsRSMSSB VDO 2021: Along with the final result, the Board has also released the cut-off marks and a list of candidates who have been provisionally selected. (Representative image)

Along with the final result, the Board has also released the cut-off marks and a list of candidates who have been provisionally selected.

Along with the final result, the Board has also released the cut-off marks and a list of candidates who have been provisionally selected.

RSMSSB VDO 2021: How to check final result, cut-off marks

Step 1: Visit the official RSMSSB website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘results’ tab available on the home page.

Step 3: Then, click on the link that reads ‘Village Development Officer 2021 : Recommendation and Cut Off Marks’.

Step 4: The result, cut-off marks and the list of provisionally selected candidates will open in a new window.

Step 5: Check the list and download for future reference.

The cut-off for the general category is 130.4784, 60.4232  for the WD category, 95.3101 for DV category and 118.7486 for FEM.

This year, the RSMSSB VDO 2021 exam was conducted on July 9 and the mains result was declared on July 29. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5396 vacancies of village development officers.

First published on: 25-11-2022 at 08:16:25 pm
