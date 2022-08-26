scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: Exam date for Physical Training Instructors direct entry exam announced; check schedule

RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can check the schedule at the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The exam will be conducted in two parts, Paper I and Paper II on September 25. 

RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022, Sarkari naukriRSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates should be between the age range of 18 to 40 years. (Representative image)

RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam date schedule for Physical Training Instructors (PTI) direct entry examination, 2022. According to the official schedule, the exam will be conducted on September 25. Interested candidates can check the schedule at the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted in two parts, Paper I , which will begin at 10 am and will end at 12 pm, and Paper II which will commence at 2:30 pm and conclude at 4:30 pm.

Read |UPSC CAPF (AC) 2022 admit card released; check how to download

The applicants have been asked to download the provisional E-admit card from the official website of the board separately. The date for the provisional e-admit card will be announced later. The applicants will not be provided with an admit card separately by the board.

RSMSSB PTI Recruitment Exam 2022: How to download provisional admit card

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...Premium
40 years after its first 800, small cars still keep Maruti Suzuki on over...

Step 1: Visit the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘admit card’.

Step 3: Click on the link for Physical Training Instructors direct entry examination admit card.

Step 4: Click on the link for admit card and download the same.

Step 5: Save the hall ticket.

RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Advertisement

Interested candidates should be between the age range of 18 to 40 years. They should have a Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed), a Certificate in Physical Education (C.P.Ed), or a Diploma in Physical Education (D.P. Ed.) from a recognised board is required of candidates. It is also important to note that the interested candidates must have a working grasp of Hindi and be conversant with the Rajasthani culture.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 26-08-2022 at 07:48:01 pm
Next Story

Liverpool should have beat Man Utd ‘with 70% possession against a counter-attacking team’ – Jurgen Klopp

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

'There is nobody to listen to Cong workers': Ahmed Patel's daughter

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Premium
Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Is papaya good for managing diabetes and heart health?

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement