RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: Exam date for Physical Training Instructors direct entry exam announced; check schedule

RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the exam date schedule for Physical Training Instructors (PTI) direct entry examination, 2022. According to the official schedule, the exam will be conducted on September 25. Interested candidates can check the schedule at the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam will be conducted in two parts, Paper I , which will begin at 10 am and will end at 12 pm, and Paper II which will commence at 2:30 pm and conclude at 4:30 pm.

The applicants have been asked to download the provisional E-admit card from the official website of the board separately. The date for the provisional e-admit card will be announced later. The applicants will not be provided with an admit card separately by the board.

RSMSSB PTI Recruitment Exam 2022: How to download provisional admit card

Step 1: Visit the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘admit card’.

Step 3: Click on the link for Physical Training Instructors direct entry examination admit card.

Step 4: Click on the link for admit card and download the same.

Step 5: Save the hall ticket.

RSMSSB PTI Recruitment 2022: Eligibility criteria

Advertisement

Interested candidates should be between the age range of 18 to 40 years. They should have a Bachelor of Physical Education (B.P.Ed), a Certificate in Physical Education (C.P.Ed), or a Diploma in Physical Education (D.P. Ed.) from a recognised board is required of candidates. It is also important to note that the interested candidates must have a working grasp of Hindi and be conversant with the Rajasthani culture.