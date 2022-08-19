RRB NTPC 2022 CBTST: Exam city intimation link activated; here’s how to check

RRB NTPC 2022 CBTST: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has activated the RRB NTPC 2022 exam city intimation slip for CBTST shift 1 for pay level 2 and 5. Candidates who are registered for the RRB NTPC 2022 CBTST shift 1 for pay level 2 and 5 exam can now check their advance city intimation slip at their RRB regional websites.

According to the schedule, the RRB NTPC CBTST 2022 re-exam is scheduled on August 27. To check city link, candidates will have to key in their registration number and date of birth.

RRB NTPC 2022 CBTST: How to check city intimation slip

Step 1: Visit the RRB regional website.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the available link for downloading exam city intimation slip link for NTPC CBTST (pay level 2 and 5).

Step 3: Key in the candidate’s RRB registration number and date of birth to login.

Step 4: The RRB NTPC 2022 exam city Intimation slip will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

According to reports, the admit card for RRB NTPC 2022 CBTST shift 1 for pay level 2 and 5 exam will release four days prior to the CBTST exam.

Earlier, the RRB NTPC CBT skill test was scheduled to be conducted on August 12, but was postponed due to technical issues.