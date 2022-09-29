scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

REET 2022 Result: SSB to issue teacher recruitment exam details soon

REET 2022 Result: Once released, candidates will be able to check their Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher result at the official website — reetbser2022.in. It is expected that a recruitment exam will be conducted in January 2023.

REET 2022 Result: If reports are to be believed, the recruitment drive will take place for 46,500 vacancies.

REET 2022 Result: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, Ajmer is expected to soon release the results and final answer key for REET 2022. Once released, candidates will be able to check their Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher result at the official website — reetbser2022.in.

Meanwhile, as per reports, the Staff Selection Board will release a notification for teacher recruitment on the basis of these results. To fill these, the RBSE will conduct a recruitment exam nearly three months after the REET 2022 result is declared.

REET 2022 Result: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit to the official site of REET — reetbser2022.in.

Step 2: Tap on the REET 2022 result link present on the home page.

Step 3:  Fill the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: Your result will show on the screen.

Step 5: Check and download the result.

Candidates are advised to download the result page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference. After the result declaration, candidates who secure the cut-off marks will be shortlisted in the merit list of candidates who will be called for the second stage of the recruitment process, which is document verification.

If reports are to be believed, the recruitment drive will take place for 46,500 vacancies, out of which 15,000 will be for level one and 31,500 for level two. The exam is expected to be scheduled in January 2023.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 01:26:55 pm
Crisis in the Maken: 5 reasons the gen secy in-charge of Rajasthan Congress is a factor in its current mess

