scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

MPPEB group 5 answer key released; check how to download

MPPEB Group 5 Answer Key: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the official answer key at the official MPPEB website — peb.mp.gov.in.

MPPEB, MPPEB 2022 answer key, MPPEB 2022MPPEB 2022 Answer Key: Candidates would require to key in your roll number and TAC Code (as printed on your exam admit card) to login. (Representative image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

MPPEB Group 5 Answer Key: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) today released the answer key for MPPEB group 5. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the official answer key at the official MPPEB website — peb.mp.gov.in.

Read |NVS CBT 2022 recruitment exams postponed; check revised schedule

Candidates would require to key in your roll number and TAC Code (as printed on your exam admit card) to login.

MPPEB Group 5 Answer Key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official MPPEB website — peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Online Question/Answer Objection – Group-5 (Paramedical & Nursing Group) Combined Recruitment Test – 2022’

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top prioritiesPremium
G20 Summit: India pitches for SDGs, digital public infra as top priorities

Step 3: Under the ‘2022’ column, click on the link that reads ‘Group-5 (Paramedical & Nursing Group) Combined Recruitment Test – 2022’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new window. Key in your roll number and TAC Code (as printed on your exam admit card) to login.

Step 5: Once successfully logged in, you will be able to see the answer key. Download and save for future reference.

Advertisement

To raise objections against the released answer key, candidates will have to pay Rs 50 per question. Candidates have time till December 8 to raise objections.

“In respect of any kind of erroneous questions / answers in the question paper, only the candidates can submit their objections through the link displayed online on this website. After the link is uploaded, the date for taking objections has been done till 08/12/2022. After that the link will be disabled,” the official notice stated.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 12:36:32 pm
Next Story

How a Pune restaurant is rewriting business models by focussing on specially-abled staff, improved nutrition

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close