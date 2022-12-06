MPPEB group 5 answer key released; check how to download

MPPEB Group 5 Answer Key: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) today released the answer key for MPPEB group 5. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the official answer key at the official MPPEB website — peb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates would require to key in your roll number and TAC Code (as printed on your exam admit card) to login.

MPPEB Group 5 Answer Key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official MPPEB website — peb.mp.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads ‘Online Question/Answer Objection – Group-5 (Paramedical & Nursing Group) Combined Recruitment Test – 2022’

Step 3: Under the ‘2022’ column, click on the link that reads ‘Group-5 (Paramedical & Nursing Group) Combined Recruitment Test – 2022’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new window. Key in your roll number and TAC Code (as printed on your exam admit card) to login.

Step 5: Once successfully logged in, you will be able to see the answer key. Download and save for future reference.

To raise objections against the released answer key, candidates will have to pay Rs 50 per question. Candidates have time till December 8 to raise objections.

“In respect of any kind of erroneous questions / answers in the question paper, only the candidates can submit their objections through the link displayed online on this website. After the link is uploaded, the date for taking objections has been done till 08/12/2022. After that the link will be disabled,” the official notice stated.