Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

IBPS RRB 2022: Score cards released at ibps.in; check how to download

IBPS RRB 2022: Candidates who appeared for the IBPS RRB prelims exam can now check their score cards at the official IBPS website — ibps.in.

The main exam for Office Assistant post is scheduled to be conducted on September 24.

IBPS RRB 2022: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today released score cards for IBPS RRB 2022 preliminary exams of Office Assistants. Candidates who appeared for the IBPS RRB prelims exam can now check their score cards at the official IBPS website — ibps.in.

Now, that the prelims exam results have been declared, candidates who have qualified will be able to appear for the Mains exam.

IBPS RRB 2022: How to check score cards for prelim exams

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website — ibps.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for IBPS RRB prelims score cards.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page; click on the result link.

Step 4: Login using registered credentials.

Step 5: Your score card will be available on your screen. Download and save for future reference.

Candidates should remember that the score cards for IBPS RRB prelims exams will only be available for download for September 24.

The main exam for Office Assistant post is scheduled to be conducted on September 24. Shortlisted candidates are advised to keep checking the official IBPS website regularly for timely updates. Candidates will have to carry their preliminary exam call letter alongwith the Main exam call letter to the exam centre on the day of the Mains exam.

