Sunday, Jan 01, 2023

IBPS declares provisional results for various posts; check details

IBPS CRP RRBs 11 Results: Candidates can check the combined results for online main and single exam and interview for various posts at the official website— ibps.in.

ibps.in, IBPS, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS CRP RRBs 11, IBPS CRP RRBs provisional allotment results, IBPS CRP RRBs 11 provisional allotment result announced, sarkari naukri, govt jobs, sarkari resultIBPS CRP RRBs 11 Provisional Result: The results will be available till January 31 (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)
IBPS declares provisional results for various posts; check details
IBPS CRP RRBs 11 Results: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today released the combined results for online main and single exam and interview for various posts at the official website— ibps.in.

Candidates can now check the results for the combined result for online main exam and interview for CRP RRBs 11 officer scale 1 (provisional allotment), combined result for online single exam and interview for CRP RRBs 11 officer scale 2 (provisional allotment) for GBO and Specialist Officers, combined result for online single exam and interview for CRP RRBs 11 officer scale 3 (provisional allotment) and result of online main exam for CRP RRBs 11 office assistant (provisional allotment).

IBPS CRP RRBs 11 results: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the link for the result of the post you applied for

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as registration number and password

Step 4: View the result and download it for future reference

The result will be available till January 31. The notification for each post is available on the website. Candidates who are neither provisionally allotted nor are in the reserve list will not be considered for further process under CRP RRBs 11.

First published on: 01-01-2023 at 14:24 IST
