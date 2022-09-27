IBPS Clerk Prelims Result Declared: Here’s how to download score cards

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) today released the IBPS clerk scorecard 2022 for the preliminary exam in online mode. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their score cards from the official website — ibps.in.

Candidates would require their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth to login and download their score cards.

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result: Here’s how to check score

Step 1: Visit the official IBPS website — ibps.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘CRP Clerical’.

Step 3: Click on the link for ‘Common Recruitment Process – Clerical cader XII’, followed by the link provided for clerk results

Step 4: Enter your login credentials such as registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.

Step 5: Your score card will be available on the screen.

Advertisement

Candidates are advised to download and save the score card for future reference. It is also advised that candidates check their score cards thoroughly to ensure there are no spelling mistakes or factual errors.

Now, candidates who have cleared the prelims will be eligible for the mains exam which is schedule to take place on October 8. The admit card of IBPS Clerk mains exam is issued via online mode to only those candidates who qualify the preliminary examination.

The eleven banks which will fill vacancies via the exam are Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Indian Bank and Punjab and Sind Bank.