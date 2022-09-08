scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

HPSSB JBT Result Declared: Here’s how to check

HPSSB JBT Result 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the results from the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HPSSB JBT Result 2022, hpsssb.hp.gov.in, JBT Result 2022 Steps to download, Government Jobs,HPSSB JBT 2022 recruitment, 3236 candidates were called for evaluation process on the basis of merit of the written objective screening test,.(Representational image/unsplash.com)

HPSSB JBT Result 2022: The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has declared the final results for the JBT posts. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download the results from the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The HPSSB JBT  exam was conducted on May 12, while, the evaluation process for the exam was held from June 15 to July 22, 2022.

HPSSB JBT Result 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the official website — hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

Step 2: Tap on “Latest Notification” under notifications tab.

Step 3: Further, tap on the result link for JBT Posts.

Step 4: The merit list will show on your screen.

Step 5: Download and take a print out of your result for future use.

This year, nearly 41590 applications were received by the commission out of which 36565 applications were provisionally admitted for the written objective type screening test, according to the official notice.

On the basis of merit of the Written Objective Screening Test, 3236 candidates were called for evaluation process.

A list of 613 qualified candidates has been declared by the commission. The marks secured by the candidates have also been published against the candidate’s roll number. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 617 vacancies of JBT (on contract basis).

