SSC, Intelligence Bureau, Rajasthan HC, and PGT vacancies more: Top government jobs to apply this week

If you are looking to apply for government jobs, here’s a list of government companies with an ongoing registration process. Candidates should remember to check the eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, the application process and the last date to apply through the given official websites for each job listed below.
— Intelligence Bureau
The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs is inviting applications for the posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Security Assistant (SA), and Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO). A total of 766 vacancies are notified for the recruitment which will be filled on a deputation basis with a minimum tenure lasting three to five years. Candidates should not exceed the age of 56 years.
Last date to apply: August 22, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
Where to apply: mha.gov.in
— DSSSB Recruitment 2022
The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is inviting applications recruitment of 547 vacancies such as Manager and Deputy Manager (Accounts), Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Accountant, Tailor Master, Publication Assistant, Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher), PGT Music (Male), PGT Urdu (Male and female), PGT Horticulture, PGT Psychology (Male and female), PGT Computer Science (Male and female), PGT English (Male and female), PGT EVGC (Male and female), and many more.
The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 100. However, the application fee is exempted for the women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. and Ex-serviceman category.
Last date to apply: 11:59 pm of August 27
Where to apply: dsssb.delhi.gov.in
— SSC Recruitment 2022
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for SSC CPO. There are a total of 228 vacancies for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male, 112 for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female and 3960 vacancies for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs.
Candidates have to pay Rs 100 as the application fees, which can be paid through BHIM UPI, net banking or by using visa,
Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay credit, or Debit cards or in cash at SBI branches by generating SBI challan. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying fee.
Last date to apply: August 30
Where to apply: ssc.nic.in
— Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022
The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is inviting applications for the Jharkhand PGT vacancies. Candidates will be able to apply for these PGT vacancies from August 25 onwards. To be eligible for these vacancies, candidates should have at least a PG degree in the relevant subjects with at least 50 per cent marks and a B.Ed degree from a recognised university.
Last date to apply: 11 pm of September 23
Where to apply: jssc.nic.in
Anand Sharma quits as chairman of Steering Committee of Himachal Congress
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
When Saif Ali Khan said he could not 'imagine the impact' of his divorce with Amrita Singh on kids Sara, Ibrahim: 'I just pray...'
Akshay Kumar on consecutive box office failure: ‘If my films are not working, it is my fault. Have to make changes...’
'Can’t find me? Tell me where do you want me to come': Manish Sisodia on reports of CBI’s lookout notice
Kumud Mishra on 'that' caste sequence from Article 15: 'No one is more racist than us...'
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
SSC, Intelligence Bureau, Rajasthan HC, and PGT vacancies more: Top government jobs to apply this week
Anand Sharma quits as chairman of Steering Committee of Himachal Congress
Raju Srivastava ‘improving steadily,’ says Shekhar Suman after speaking with comedian’s family
Dobaaraa box office collection Day 2: Taapsee Pannu-Anurag Kashyap’s collaboration is moving steadily, here’s how much it earned
Fahadh Faasil celebrates eighth wedding anniversary with Nazriya Nazim, goes on cycling tour: ‘It’s been a ride…’
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck get married again
Nitish Kumar may be ‘strong candidate’ for PM: Tejashwi Yadav
Mumbai Greens: Eight-acre garden with jogging track, hidden in Dadar’s concrete jungle
Sara Ali Khan fails Janhvi Kapoor’s GoT quiz ahead of House of the Dragon premiere, says ‘Red Wedding is about DJ and biryani’
Data Science, Electric Transportation, Design and more: List of new programmes launched by IITs this year
Mehbooba Mufti claims she’s been placed under house arrest
Mahapanchayat held in support of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi in UP’s Noida