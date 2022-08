SSC, Intelligence Bureau, Rajasthan HC, and PGT vacancies more: Top government jobs to apply this week

If you are looking to apply for government jobs, here’s a list of government companies with an ongoing registration process. Candidates should remember to check the eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, the application process and the last date to apply through the given official websites for each job listed below.

— Intelligence Bureau

The Intelligence Bureau, Ministry of Home Affairs is inviting applications for the posts of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer (ACIO), Security Assistant (SA), and Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO). A total of 766 vacancies are notified for the recruitment which will be filled on a deputation basis with a minimum tenure lasting three to five years. Candidates should not exceed the age of 56 years.

Last date to apply: August 22, 2022

Where to apply: mha.gov.in

— DSSSB Recruitment 2022

The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) is inviting applications recruitment of 547 vacancies such as Manager and Deputy Manager (Accounts), Junior Labour Welfare Inspector, Assistant Store Keeper, Accountant, Tailor Master, Publication Assistant, Trained Graduate Teacher (Special Education Teacher), PGT Music (Male), PGT Urdu (Male and female), PGT Horticulture, PGT Psychology (Male and female), PGT Computer Science (Male and female), PGT English (Male and female), PGT EVGC (Male and female), and many more.

The application fee for general category candidates is Rs 100. However, the application fee is exempted for the women candidates and candidates belonging to Schedule Caste, Schedule Tribe, P.W.D. and Ex-serviceman category.

Last date to apply: 11:59 pm of August 27

Where to apply: dsssb.delhi.gov.in

— SSC Recruitment 2022

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for SSC CPO. There are a total of 228 vacancies for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male, 112 for Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female and 3960 vacancies for Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs.

Advertisement

Candidates have to pay Rs 100 as the application fees, which can be paid through BHIM UPI, net banking or by using visa,

Mastercard, Maestro, RuPay credit, or Debit cards or in cash at SBI branches by generating SBI challan. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying fee.

Last date to apply: August 30

Where to apply: ssc.nic.in

— Jharkhand PGT Recruitment 2022

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) is inviting applications for the Jharkhand PGT vacancies. Candidates will be able to apply for these PGT vacancies from August 25 onwards. To be eligible for these vacancies, candidates should have at least a PG degree in the relevant subjects with at least 50 per cent marks and a B.Ed degree from a recognised university.

Last date to apply: 11 pm of September 23

Where to apply: jssc.nic.in