BPSC Prelims Re-Exam: OMR sheet released; check how to download

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Wednesday released the BPSC 67th prelims re-exam 2022 OMR sheet. Candidates who appeared for the government exam can now check the OMR sheet at the official BPSC website — bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

Candidates would require to key in their user name and password to login and download their OMR sheet.

BPSC Prelims Re-Exam: How to check OMR sheet

Step 1: Visit the official BPSC website — onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Login using your user name and password.

Step 3: Once you are successfully logged in, a new page will open.

Step 4: The OMR sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save the OMR sheet for future reference.

Candidates will have time till December 5 to check and download their OMR sheets from the official website. Aspirants should remember that they will not be able to download their OMR sheets after the given deadline of December 5.

Advertisement

The Commission has also started the application process for the Mains exams. The last date to apply through the online application is December 6, which is also the deadline for fee payment. Only the candidates who clear the prelims exam will be allowed to appear for the mains exam.