BHEL Recruitment 2022: Apply for engineer, executive trainee vacancies

BHEL Recruitment 2022: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) today released applications for Engineer / Executive Trainee posts. Interested candidates can visit the official BHEL website to apply for these vacancies — careers.bhel.in.

The application forms were released today and interested candidates have time till 5 pm of October 4 to fill in the application forms. The BHEL recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on October 31, November 1 and November 2. While these are the tentative dates, the exact date shall be intimated at the time of issue of admit cards.

BHEL Engineer / Executive Trainee 2022 vacancies: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official BHEL website — careers.bhel.in.

Step 2: Under the ‘regular recruitment’ tab, click on the link for recruitment of engineers / executive trainee.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page. Click on ‘apply online’ option available on the left panel of the screen.

Step 4: Register by filling in all personal and contact details . Then, re-login to complete the fields of personal details, qualification details,

declaration and upload relevant documents (photo/signature , relevant certificates etc.) and submit Fee online via SBI Mops Payment Gateway through net banking, debit cards, credit cards, UPI etc.

Step 5: Submit the application form. Download and save the form for future reference.

Advertisement

Candidates should remember that once the form is submitted, it can’t be edited. Additionally, application once submitted cannot be withdrawn and fee once paid will not be refunded in any case, neither shall be held reserved for any other recruitment nor selection process in future.

Through this recruitment drive, BHEL is aiming to fill 150 vacancies for various disciplines — Civil engineering, mechanical engineering, IT/ computer science engineering, electrical engineering, chemical engineering, metallurgy engineering, finance and HR.