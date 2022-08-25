scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Army School Teachers Recruitment 2022: Check how to apply for PGT, TGT and PRT posts

Interested and eligible candidates can register their online application form at the official Army Public Schools (APS) registration portal — awesindia.com — before October 5, 2022.

Army Public School, Sarkari Naukri, Sarkari Result, Vacant Teacher posts, Government Jobs, educationAccording to the official schedule, the teacher recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 5 and 6, for which the result will likely be declared on November 20.(Representational Image/ unsplash.com)

The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) is inviting applications for several teaching vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can register their online application form at the official Army Public Schools (APS) registration portal — awesindia.com.

The online registration process has commenced today, i.e. August 25 and will conclude on October 5, 2022. The admit cards for the recruitment exam will be issued to the registered candidates by AWES on October 20.

Read |Universities to hire experts as 10% faculty; degree, publications not mandatory

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official Army Public Schools (APS) registration portal — awesindia.com.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Any guesses who PM Narendra Modi’s favourite Ch...
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...Premium
‘Uber Files show how capital, influence and connections can bypass ...
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...Premium
Explained: The Supreme Court verdict on PMLA, and why petitioners have so...
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive todayPremium
Why justice for Gujarat 2002 riots seems elusive today

Step 2: On the home page, under the ‘OST’ menu, click on the link for ‘online screening test for teachers’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window. Sign up by keying in needed details.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

Advertisement

Step 5: Submit the application form, and then download and save it for future reference.

According to the official schedule, the teacher recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 5 and 6, for which the result will likely be declared on November 20.

Qualification Criteria

Interested candidates should have successfully completed their PGT, TGT and B.ed degrees from any recognised institution.

Advertisement

For PRT vacancies, the interested candidates should have completed a two-year D.El.Ed./B.El.Ed degree. Candidates with B.Ed. can also apply with fulfillment of the condition of six-month PDPET/bridge course from an NCTE recognised institute, as and when NCTE approves any institution to conduct the said course within two years of recruitment as PRT or beginning of the course, whichever is later.

Also read |CSIR UGC NET 2022: NTA opens correction facility; check how to make changes

Selection process

The candidates will be selected through an online screening test, interview and evaluation of teaching skills. Candidates will also be tested for their computer proficiency.

HQ AWES is the agency which will conduct the test through online mode and which will also ensure uniform quality of teachers in all Army Public schools.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-08-2022 at 03:18:56 pm
Next Story

Jai Bhim in legal trouble again: Case filed against makers under Copyright Act

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Explained | What is the Manusmriti, the Sanskrit text under controversy

Explained | What is the Manusmriti, the Sanskrit text under controversy

On PM security breach, SC says Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge duty

On PM security breach, SC says Ferozepur SSP failed to discharge duty

Efforts being made to continue nefarious campaign against me: Gadkari

Efforts being made to continue nefarious campaign against me: Gadkari

BWF World Championships: Arjun-Kapila, Satwik-Chirag into quarters; Saina falters

BWF World Championships: Arjun-Kapila, Satwik-Chirag into quarters; Saina falters

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

Congress MLA alleges corruption in Sena-led BMC's work in Bandra

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

US journalist deported from Delhi airport, family claims he was on personal visit

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

BJP MPs in star cast, Ayodhya ki Ramleela set for live audience

Premium
El Salvador's Prez keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan not working

El Salvador's Prez keen on 'Bitcoin City', but residents say plan not working

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 25: Latest News
Advertisement