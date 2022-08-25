Army School Teachers Recruitment 2022: Check how to apply for PGT, TGT and PRT posts

The Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) is inviting applications for several teaching vacancies. Interested and eligible candidates can register their online application form at the official Army Public Schools (APS) registration portal — awesindia.com.

The online registration process has commenced today, i.e. August 25 and will conclude on October 5, 2022. The admit cards for the recruitment exam will be issued to the registered candidates by AWES on October 20.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official Army Public Schools (APS) registration portal — awesindia.com.

Step 2: On the home page, under the ‘OST’ menu, click on the link for ‘online screening test for teachers’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new window. Sign up by keying in needed details.

Step 4: Fill in the application form and upload the required documents.

Advertisement

Step 5: Submit the application form, and then download and save it for future reference.

According to the official schedule, the teacher recruitment exam is scheduled to be conducted on November 5 and 6, for which the result will likely be declared on November 20.

Qualification Criteria

Interested candidates should have successfully completed their PGT, TGT and B.ed degrees from any recognised institution.

Advertisement

For PRT vacancies, the interested candidates should have completed a two-year D.El.Ed./B.El.Ed degree. Candidates with B.Ed. can also apply with fulfillment of the condition of six-month PDPET/bridge course from an NCTE recognised institute, as and when NCTE approves any institution to conduct the said course within two years of recruitment as PRT or beginning of the course, whichever is later.

Selection process

The candidates will be selected through an online screening test, interview and evaluation of teaching skills. Candidates will also be tested for their computer proficiency.

HQ AWES is the agency which will conduct the test through online mode and which will also ensure uniform quality of teachers in all Army Public schools.