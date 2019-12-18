SAP best tech company to work for in India, ISRO at number 5: Survey

Employer reputation is a key factor considered by job seekers when deciding which companies to apply to. (Representational image) Employer reputation is a key factor considered by job seekers when deciding which companies to apply to. (Representational image)

SAP has secured number one position in the top-rated technology workplaces list in India in

2019. As per employee ratings and reviews available on job search site Indeed, Adobe is at number two followed by VMware and Microsoft as the leading technology organisations to work for in India.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is the highest-ranked Indian organisation grabbing the fifth position. In addition to ISRO, e-commerce companies Myntra, PayTM and Flipkart, and IT service providers Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Mphasis, are some of the other Indian-origin organisations that have featured on the list.

Multinational software corporations like Cisco, IBM, Apple, Amdocs, and Genpact make up the rest of the top-rated workplaces for 2019, an Indeed statement said.

The survey highlights that a vast majority (97 per cent) of job-seekers in India deem it essential to have insight into a company’s employer reputation when they are considering a new job opportunity.

Employer reputation is a key factor considered by job seekers when deciding which companies to apply to. Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India, said, “Sixty three per cent of job-seekers say that online company reviews by current and former employees are the most important factor when trying to decide whether to apply for a role at a company, as per an Indeed survey.”

