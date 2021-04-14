Sanchita Sharma tops UPPSC exam 2020, plans to reappear for UPSC civil services

Twenty-eight-year-old Sanchita Sharma topped the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) exam 2020. A native of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar in Punjab, Sharma came to Delhi for civil services exam preparations in 2016. However, due to financial constraints, she could not afford mainstream coaching and decided to apply for Jamia Millia Islamia’s Residential Coaching Academy (RCA). She has been a part of the academy since 2018.

“Getting into public administration has been a personal choice as I have always wanted to work for society. My only aim to clear civil services exams has been to drive implementation level change for the benefit of the common public,” says Sanchita, who pursued chemical engineering with an MBA dual degree from Punjab University.

Apart from the UPPSC exam, Sanchita had also appeared for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), Uttarakhand Public Service Commission and National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) exams. However, she was not selected after the interview round as she missed the target with a few marks.

Despite securing top position in the UPPCS, Sharma wants to appear again for the UPSC civil services exams and hopes to clear it with the experience of her success in UPPCS.

While dealing with her failures, she often turned to diary writing to introspect and focus more on revising all the topics.

She then reassessed her strategy and changed certain practices to achieve her goal. “Earlier, I used to miss a topic or two, but then I started making a proper plan as per the syllabus. While superficial knowledge can get you through the preliminary rounds, in-depth knowledge is of utmost importance to move ahead. Hence, I started understanding one single topic through various mediums. YouTube channels have helped learn about current affairs,” Sanchita adds.

While she referred to most of the standard books, she suggests the following books to all the civil services aspirants – Indian Polity by M Laxmikant, A Brief History Of Modern India by Spectrum books, environment by Shankar IAS, Nitin Singhania’s handwritten for Art and Culture and Mrunal Pandey’s YouTube lessons on economy.

Sanchita is also a big fan of Bollywood movies Do Bhiga Zameen and Guru Dutt’s Kaagaz Ke Phool as “they provide crucial insights into how to live a meaningful life”.

The candidates who qualify for the UPPCS are appointed as deputy collectors, deputy superintendent of police, block development officers, assistant regional transport officer, assistant commissioner (commercial tax), and district commandant home guards among other posts in the state.