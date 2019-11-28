Samsung to hire over 1,200 Indian engineering graduates to work on future technologies

The drive to begin from placement from December 1 (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Representational image) The drive to begin from placement from December 1 (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Representational image)

Samsung is planning to hire over 1,200 engineers from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and other top engineering colleges in India this placement season to strengthen its research and development (R&D) operations. The company in a release stated that it will expand its outreach to newer IITs to ensure it hires the “best talent”.

The new recruits will work on future technologies and domains such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), deep-learning, image processing, middleware development, cloud, IoT, recognition systems, data analysis, on-device AI, mobile communications, networks, imaging, voice, VLSI and UI/UX.

Beginning December 1, the three R&D centres of Samsung in Bengaluru, Noida and Delhi will visit IIT campuses in Delhi, Kanpur, Mumbai, Madras, Guwahati, Kharagpur, BHU, Roorkie, Pallakad, Tirupati, Indore, Gandhinagar, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Mandi and Jodhpur. IIT Bhilai is the newest addition to this list.

Samsung mentioned it plans to hire students from multiple streams including computer science, electronics and communications, electrical engineering, mathematics and computing, instrumentation and information technology to support its efforts to bring innovative solutions that enable people to do more.

“We are proud of the milestones achieved by our engineers in India and are committed to hiring more talent from the country. This year, we plan to hire over 1,200 engineers and have already extended 340 PPOs to engineers at IITs and other top institutions,” said Sameer Wadhawan, head, human resources, Samsung India.

Apart from the IITs, Samsung will also be hiring from other top engineering colleges such as BITS Pilani, IIITs, NITs, Delhi Technological University, Manipal Institute of Technology, IISc Bangalore.

In 2017, Samsung had said it will hire 2,500 engineers by 2020; it hired 1,000 engineers each in 2017 and 2018 and will be hiring over 1,200 engineers this year.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd