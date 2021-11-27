Samsung to hire over 1,000 engineers from top colleges

Samsung is planning to hire over 1,000 engineers in India for its three R&D centres in Bengaluru, Noida and Delhi. These young engineers will work on various domains like artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, deep learning, networks, image processing, cloud, data analysis, OnDevice AI as well as camera technologies.

Samsung will hire around 260 engineers from IIT campuses in Delhi, Kanpur, Mumbai, Madras, Guwahati, Kharagpur, BHU, Roorkie and other newer IITs while the rest of the hiring will be from other top engineering colleges such as BITS Pilani, IIITs and NITs, etc.

Samsung plans to hire students from multiple streams including computer science, electronics and communications, electrical engineering, mathematics and computing, instrumentation and information technology to support its efforts to build innovative solutions for India-specific challenges.

“This year, we had a slightly longer internship period so that students can spend more time in the company, giving them the opportunity to interact with the leaders and managers. This helps us spot a bright talent amongst them. Hiring through PPOs helps both the employer and the employee get a better perspective on job fitment and satisfaction,” said Sameer Wadhawan, Senior Vice President and Head, Human Resources, Samsung India.