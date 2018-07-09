Samsung recruitment 2018: Applications invited for Manager and other posts, check details

Samsung recruitment 2018: In-depth details regarding the posts can be found at samsung.com In-depth details regarding the posts can be found at samsung.com

Samsung recruitment 2018: Samsung Engineering India Pvt Ltd. has released a hiring notification, inviting applications for the posts of manager, senior staff and others. Those who wish to apply can do so at the official website — samsung.com. Below find details on designation, eligibility etc.

Designation

Manager, Internal audit (Chennai)

Assistant Manager, Area Service (Vizag)

Senior Staff, Sales administration

Manager, Branch Channel – GT

Manager, Area Sales – GT

Senior Manager I, Marketing

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Manager, Internal audit: The aspirant should be a CA or a CIA and should possess 2 to 4 years of financial experience, through public accounting/auditing (Big 4 a plus) and/or industry experience. He/she should be holding strong analytical, written/verbal communication, interpersonal, and relationship building skills systems knowledge.

Assistant Manager, Area Service: The aspirant should have passed graduation from a recognised university. He/she should know how to use professional concepts and applies company policies and procedures to resolve routine issues. He/she should work on problems of limited scope, following standard practices and procedures.

Senior Staff, Sales administration (Hanoi, Vietnam): The aspirant should be holding a bachelor’s degree, with good written and oral skill in English. He/she should also possess data entry skills, reporting skills, administrative writing skills and Microsoft office skills. Aspirant should also have strong integrity, excellent organisational skills and be able to multi-task.

Manager, Branch Channel (Gurugram): The aspirant should be holding a bachelor’s degree with minimum 2 years of related experience, or advanced degree without experience.

Manager, Area Sales (Dehradun): The aspirant should be holding a bachelor’s degree with minimum 2 years of related experience, or advanced degree without experience.

Senior Manager I, Marketing (NJ, USA): The aspirant should be holding a bachelor’s degree in marketing, communications, advertising, business or related field. Minimum 12 years of experience in product marketing within either agency or corporate environment is required. He/she should be highly organised/detail oriented. Extensive project management skills and experience in developing and executing marketing programmes is preferred.

