Samsung to hire 1000 Indian engineers to create innovations for local market

Samsung India is planning to hire over 1000 Indian engineers this year. The company has already made 350 pre-palcement offers (PPOs). Out of the total, Samsung is eying over 300 engineers from the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT). While the placement season in IITs is yet to start from December 1, the company has managed to make 200 PPOs to IITians this year.

Advertising

The company is aiming to have innovative products for the local market. Thus, this hiring spree is for the research and development (R&D) operations of the company. “Our R&D centres are focusing on developing innovations for the Indian market as well as for the globe. We will continue to add engineers for research and development in these areas and further our commitment to making a strong research base in India,” said Sameer Wadhawan, Head, Human Resources, Samsung India.

Apart from the IITs, the company is focusing on hiring from other top engineering colleges such as BITS Pilani, IIITs, NITs, Delhi Technological University, Manipal Institute of Technology and IISc Bangalore.

Company officials from three R&D centres located in Bengaluru, Delhi and Noida.

“There is a tactical shift that we have made to spot talent early and offer PPOs. This year, we had a slightly longer internship period so that students can spend more time in the company, giving them the opportunity to interact with the leaders and managers. This helps us select bright talents amongst them,” said Wadhawan.