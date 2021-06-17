BPSSC Bihar SI exam result released

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the final result for the SI exam, 2021. The SI exam was held been taken to recruit Sub-Inspector (SI), Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (direct recruitment) in Bihar Police.

Candidates who appeared for the SI exam can check their results on the official website of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The result of selected candidates to appear for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) was declared on January 16, 2021. The PET was conducted between March 22 to April 12, 2021. In total there were 15, 588 candidates who appeared for the exam, out of which 357 were Ex-Servicemen.

How to check the result-

Candidates can visit the official site of BPSSC at bpssc.bih.nic.in. Click on the “Results: Final selection list for the post of SI, Sergeant, Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct Recruitment)” tab on the home page. The result will appear on the screen. Candidates can now check their results and are advised to keep a hard copy of the result for future reference.

As per the declared results, 4,376 males, 2,285 females, and 9 Ex-servicemen were able to get qualified for the post of SI whereas 199 males, 2,285 females, and 1 Ex-serviceman are selected for the post of Sergeant. For the post of ASJ, 4,376 male candidates, 2285 female candidates, and 9 Ex-servicemen are selected.

For any further details regarding the cut-offs, vacancies, data for non-selected candidates, and any other information, visit the website of BPSSC.