SAIL Rourkela recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 361 Medical Executive, Paramedical Staff posts, how to apply

SAIL Rourkela recruitment 2019: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Medical Executive and Paramedical Staff. The interested, eligible candidates can apply to the posts on or before August 20, 2019.

There are in total 361 vacancies for the posts of Medical Executive and Paramedical Staff.

SAIL Rourkela recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 361

Post wise vacancy details:

Paramedical Staff: 338

Medical Executive: 23

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Specialist: The candidates need to possess MD/ MS/ DNB in respective discipline from a university.

Medical Degree: The candidates need to hold MBBS degree from a recognised university

Junior Manager (Bio-Medical): A Bachelor degree from a recognised university to apply for the post

For post wise vacancy details, please check the official notification.

Age Limit:

Specialist: The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 37 years

Medical Officer/ Junior Manager: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be over 28 years.

Application fee:

For Medical Executive posts, the candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500.

The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 150 for the posts of Para Medical.

How to apply:

The candidates can apply through the official website- sail.co.in on or before August 20, 2019.

