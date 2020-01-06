SAIL recruitment notification 2020: Apply for 105 posts, salary up to Rs 50,000

SAIL recruitment: Apply at sail.co.in (Representational image) SAIL recruitment: Apply at sail.co.in (Representational image)

SAIL recruitment 2020: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has invited applications for several posts at its Durgapur Steel Plant (DSP) and Alloy Steels Plant (ASP). Interested candidates can apply at the official website, sailcareers.com. A total of 105 posts are on the offer. The application process will conclude on January 27, 2020.

Candidates will have to clear a computer-based test (CBT) followed by the document verification round to be eligible for the jobs. The date of conducting the exam has not been released yet. Those hired for executive posts will have to undergo a one-year training while those hired for non-executive posts will be hired for non-executive posts.

Read| Indian Oil apprentice recruitment for 312 posts: Check how to apply, exam pattern and other details

SAIL recruitment 2020: Vacancy details

SAIL recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: The qualification requirements vary from class 10 and ITI certification to graduate degree depending upon the post.

Read| Railway RRC Recruitment: Apply for 3553 posts, salary up to Rs 56,000

Age: The upper age limit for executive posts (and operator cum technician post) is 30 and for non-executive posts, it is 28 years. Candidates belonging to reserved category will get relaxation in the upper age limit.

SAIL recruitment 2020: Exam pattern

The minimum qualifying marks in the CBT for unreserved/EWS posts will be determined based on 50 percentile score. For SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer)/ PwD candidates, the qualifying marks will be 40 percentile score. Those who clear CBT, will be called for interview/skill test/ trade Test and pre-employment medical examination.

Read| Indian Coast Guard Navik notification: 260 posts for 12th pass, check eligibility, pay grade

SAIL recruitment 2020: Fee

For executive posts, the application fee is Rs 500 for degree posts it is Rs 250 and for rest, it is Rs 150.

SAIL recruitment 2020: Salary

For the post of assistant manager, the salary is up to Rs 50,500. For ITI level jobs the salary is up to Rs 22,150 and for degree level posts it is Rs 24,110.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd