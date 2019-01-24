SAIL recruitment 2019: Vacancies for Engineer, Technician, Junior Staff Nurse posts; apply before February 9

SAIL recruitment 2019: Steel Authority of India has advertised for the posts of Engineer, Technician, Junior Staff Nurse. There are 153 vacant posts, and the online application process will be closed on February 9, 2019.

The candidates need to hold a Class 10, Diploma, Bachelor of Engineering/ Technology (BE/ B.Tech), B.Sc passing certificate.

SAIL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 153

Name of the posts: Engineer, Technician, Junior Staff Nurse

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification:

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 30 years of age. The age of the candidates should not be more than 18 years.

Pay scale:

The selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 20,600 to 46,500

How to apply:

The candidates may apply through the official website of SAIL, sail.co.in on or before February 9, 2019.

Important date:

Last date to apply: February 9, 2019.

