SAIL recruitment 2019: Vacancies for 62 Attendant trainee posts, check details

SAIL recruitment 2019: Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), Rourkela has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of attendant-cum-technician (Trainee). There are 62 vacant posts, and the candidates willing to apply can do so through the official website- sail.co.in.

The candidates need to possess matriculation (Class 10 passing certificate) with ITI to apply for the posts. The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 28 years.

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualification: The candidates need to possess matriculation (Class 10 passing certificate) with ITI in the relevant trade of Fitter/ Electrician/ Welder/ Instrumentation.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not be more than 28 years of age. The reserve category candidates will get age relaxation as per the official notification.

The candidates belong to SC/ ST category will get age relaxation of 5 years, and 3 years for other backward class (OBC) category candidates.

Selection procedure: The candidates will be selected on the basis of written test, skill/ trade test.

The written test will be conducted in the cities of Rourkela, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Cuttack.

Pay scale: The candidates will be hired for a period of two years, which can be extended further for a period of two years as per requirement.

Selected candidates will get Rs 8,600 per month in the first year, and Rs 10,000 per month in the second year.

Application fee:

The candidates belong to the general category have to pay an application fee of Rs 150. The reserve category candidates are exempted from paying application fee.

How to apply:

The selected candidates can apply through the official website- sail.co.in on or before April 8, 2019.

Important dates:

Commencement of online application: March 8

Last date to apply online: April 8, 2019.

