SAIL recruitment 2019: Apply for 205 executive, non-executive posts

SAIL recruitment 2019: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the post of executive and non-executive. The candidates who want to apply can do so through the official website on or before July 31, 2019.

Advertising

The online window for the application process is available at the website — sail.co.in.

Vacancy details:

Total vacancies: 205

Post wise vacancy details:

Executive: 29

Non-Executive: 176

READ | List of top internships to apply in July

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

Management: Bachelor Degree in Fire Engineering from a recognized University.

Junior Manager (Safety): Bachelor Degree in any branch of Engineering/Technology from a govt. recognized University.

Advertising

Deputy Manager: Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University.

Junior Manager (Quality Testing Ultrasonic): Bachelor Degree in Metallurgy from a recognized University.

Fire Operator (Trainee) – Graduation in any stream with sub officer course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur and valid driving licence for heavy motor vehicles.

Operator-cumTechnician (Boiler Operator): Matriculation with 03 years full-time Diploma in Mechanical/ Electrical/ Chemical/ Power Plant/ Production/ Instrumentation Engineering from Govt. recognized institute with first class boiler attendant certificate of competency.

Attendant: Matriculation with ITI (full time) in the trade of Fitter from Govt. recognized institute.

Age relaxation:

The candidates will get age relaxation of 5 years for candidates belong to SC/ ST category, 3 years for OBC (Non-creamy layer) category.

Application fee:

The candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs 500 for Executive posts, Rs 250 for the operator-cum-technician (Trainee), operator-cum-technician (boiler operator), and Rs 150 for operator-cum-technician (trainee) posts.

How to apply:

The candidates need to apply through the website sail.co.in on or before July 31, 2019.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.