SAIL recruitment for 463 posts: 10th pass can apply, salary up to Rs 46,000

SAIL recruitment 2019: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of operator-cum-technician trainee, operator-cum-technician (boiler), attendant-cum-technician trainee. There are a total of 463 vacancies, and the candidates can apply through the website sailcareers.com.

The online application process has already started and will be closed on October 11, 2019. Candidates will have to appear for a written exam to be eligible for the job. Those who qualify in the written exam will be called for skill test or trade test.

SAIL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 463

Operator-cum-Technician trainee: 302

Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler): 8

Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee (AITT): 153

SAIL recruitment 2019: Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates need to possess a relevant diploma after class 10. For operator-cum-technician (Trainee) one must have class 10 level of education along with a three-years full-time Diploma in Engineering from a government recognized institute in electrical, mechanical, metallurgy, chemical, ceramics or instrumentation discipline.

For operator-cum-Technician – (Boiler), matriculation and a three-year full-time diploma in engineering and for the post of attendant cum technician (trainee), one must pass All India Trade Test conducted by NCVT after completing the stipulated period of training as Trade Apprentices in an Integrated Steel Plant.

Age Limit: The upper age limit of the candidates should not exceed 30 years of age. The age of the candidates should not be more than 18 years.

SAIL recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sail.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘careers’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on ‘recruitment of OCTT, OCT boiler and ACT’ under ‘Jobs’

Step 4: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment

SAIL recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will be in the pay scale between Rs 16,800- Rs 24,110 for the posts of operator-cum-technician trainee and Rs 20,600- Rs 46,500 for the posts of Operator-cum-Technician (Boiler), Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee.

