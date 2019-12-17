SAIL recruitment for 148 posts, check eligibility

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and interview/skill test. (Representational Image) The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and interview/skill test. (Representational Image)

SAIL recruitment 2019: The Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a notification for inviting eligible candidates for executive and non-executive posts. Interested candidates should apply on the official website by December 31, 2019. The tentative date of written examination will be informed later by the website.

The selection of candidates will be done on the basis of written examination and interview/skill test. The selection procedure depends on the post for which the candidate has applied. The total number of vacant posts are 148.

SAIL recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Medical Officer [Dental]: 1 post

Mining Foreman: 40 posts

Mining Mate: 51 posts

Surveyor (Mines): 9 posts

Operator-CumTechnician(Trainee) (Electrical): 13 posts

Operator-CumTechnician(Trainee) (Chemical): 04 posts

Attendant-CumTechnician (Trainee): 20 posts

Nursing Sister (Trainee): 10 posts

SAIL recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Age limit: Interested candidates should not be more than 28 years of age. However, reserved category candidates will get age relaxation according to government norms. However, for Medical Officer [Dental] the age limit is 30 years.

Educational qualification: Candidates should check the official notification, since they differ for every post.

SAIL recruitment 2019: Application fee

Candidates applying for Medical Officer (Dental) posts, have to pay application fee of Rs 500. Candidates appearing for Mining Foreman/Surveyor (Mines)/Operator-cum Technician(Trainee)/Nursing Sister [Trainee] have to pay Rs 250. Mining Mate/Attendant-cum-Technician (Trainee) candidates have to shell out Rs 150. There is no application fee for SC/ST candidates.

SAIL recruitment 2019: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website-http://www.sail.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Careers’

Step 3: Read the advertisement for executive and non-executive posts. If eligible, click on ‘apply’

Step 4: Fill in the application form, pay the fee and click on submit.

Step 5: Take a print out of the application form for future reference.

