SAIL recruitment 2018: Attend walk-in-interview for specialised training in nursing, physiotherapy

SAIL recruitment 2018: Interviews will be conducted on September 11 and 12. Interviews will be conducted on September 11 and 12.

SAIL recruitment 2018: The Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) has invited aspirants to attend the walk-in-interview for advanced specialised training on nursing, physiotherapy for improvement of employability skill in ISPAT general hospital, Rourkela. A stipend of Rs 9,000 will be provided during the training.

Vacancy details

Total vacancies: 56

Training

Advanced specialised training on nursing: 55

Advanced specialised training on physiotherapy: 1

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualification:

Advanced specialised training on nursing: The aspirant should have passed diploma in general nursing and mid-wifery course from recognised nursing institutes of Odisha or institutes run by SAIL plant units

Or

B.Sc nursing from any recognised institute.

Advanced specialised training on physiotherapy: The aspirant should have passed Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) course from a recognised university with completion of internship from a recognised institute.

Stipend

A stipend of Rs 9,000 will be provided during the training.

Important dates

Interview for specialised training on nursing: September 11 at 9:30 am

Interview for specialised training on physiotherapy: September 12 at 9:30 am

