SAIL recruitment 2018: Attend walk-in-interview for specialised training in nursing, physiotherapy

- Jharkhand HC refuses to extend Lalu Prasad's bail, orders him to surrender by August 30
- Asian Games 2018 Live Streaming Day 6 Live Updates and Results: Rohan Bopanna-Divij Sharan win gold, Women's kabaddi team silver, Heena Sidhu bronze, three medals in rowing
- Asian Games 2018 Women's Kabaddi Final Highlights: India settle for silver medal after losing to Iran
SAIL recruitment 2018: The Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) has invited aspirants to attend the walk-in-interview for advanced specialised training on nursing, physiotherapy for improvement of employability skill in ISPAT general hospital, Rourkela. A stipend of Rs 9,000 will be provided during the training.
Vacancy details
Total vacancies: 56
Training
Advanced specialised training on nursing: 55
Advanced specialised training on physiotherapy: 1
Eligibility Criteria
Educational qualification:
Advanced specialised training on nursing: The aspirant should have passed diploma in general nursing and mid-wifery course from recognised nursing institutes of Odisha or institutes run by SAIL plant units
Or
B.Sc nursing from any recognised institute.
Advanced specialised training on physiotherapy: The aspirant should have passed Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT) course from a recognised university with completion of internship from a recognised institute.
Stipend
A stipend of Rs 9,000 will be provided during the training.
Important dates
Interview for specialised training on nursing: September 11 at 9:30 am
Interview for specialised training on physiotherapy: September 12 at 9:30 am
For all latest Govt Jobs 2018, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App