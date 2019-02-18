SAIL recruitment 2018-19: Last date to apply for 275 operator-cum-technician trainee posts

SAIL recruitment 2018-19: Today, February 18 (Monday) is the last date to apply for the post of operator-cum-technician trainee at the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL). Interested candidates can apply at the official website, sailcareers.com.

A total of 275 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates will have to appear for a written exam. Candidates who qualify in the written exam will be called for skill test or trade test.

SAIL recruitment 2018-19: Eligibility

Physical measurement:

SAIL recruitment 2018-19: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, sail.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘Careers’

Step 3: Click on ‘Bokaro Steel Platy’ link on the new page

Step 4: Click on the link ‘Apply’ and Click on the link ‘I Agree’

Step 5: Fill the form, submit payment

SAIL recruitment 2018-19: Fee

SAIL recruitment 2018-19: Pay

Selected candidates will get pay of Rs 10,700 per month for the first year of training and Rs 12,200 for the second year. In addition, house rent allowance will be paid only where company accommodation is not available.

Pay Scale of S3 grade is Rs 16,800 to Rs 24,110. The pay may vary for different posts, candidates need to refer to the official website, sailcareers.com for more details.

