SAIL recruitment: Applications available for walk-in interview of doctor posts

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) is inviting applications for several Doctor posts at the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital and Research Centre of Bhilai Steel Plant. Interested candidates can apply on the official website — sail.co.in.

Candidates can appear for a walk-in interview on February 7, 2022. However, only doctors who are registered with State Medical Council / Medical Council of India or have a valid practitioner license can apply for these posts.

SAIL walk-in interview: How to register

Step 1: Visit the official website — sailcareers.com

Step 2: A new PDF file will open in a new window or tab.

Step 3: Go through the given instructions, eligibility and more.

Step 4: Download the form and take a print-out

Step 5: Fill all the required details in the application form and take it to the interview center with the required documents.

There is one vacancy (unreserved) for super specialist (cardiology), seven for specialists of general medicine (two unreserved, one OBC), orthopaedics (one unreserved), critical care medicine (two unreserved), transfusion medicine (one unreserved) and six (three unreserved, two OBC, one EWS) for general duty medical officers.

Doctors who have retired from BSP, other units of SAIL, PSE, Government offices and are not aged more than 69 years of age as on February 7, 2022 will also be considered for the position. However, ex-employee of SAIL and other PSUs/ Govt offices who left the company due to voluntary retirement will not be considered unless a self-certificate is provided.

The post will be offered on a contractual basis and will be based out of Bhilai — General Duty Medical Officers can also be posted at Nandini Mines and CSR.

Candidates will first have to qualify in the document verification, after which they will be allowed to appear for the walk-in interview. After that, a merit list will be prepared in the descending order for each discipline and category which will help in the final selection.