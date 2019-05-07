Safdarjung Hospital recruitment 2019: Apply for 310 junior resident jobs, salary up to Rs 56,000

Safdarjung Hospital recruitment 2019: The Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi has invited applications for the post of junior resident in various departments. A total of 310 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. Interested candidates can apply at the official link, vmmc-sjh.nic.in. Candidates will be selected through a written exam. Shortlisted candidates will then be eligible to appear for counselling. Based on the merit score of the two, seats will be allotted.

Safdarjung Hospital Junior resident recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 310

Unreserved category – 147

EWS – 40

OBC – 66

SC – 37

ST – 20

Safdarjung Hospital Junior resident recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have an MBBS degree from a recognized university and must ve registered with Delhi Medical Council (DMC).

Safdarjung Hospital Junior resident recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, vmmc-sjh.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘post of junior resident…’ under ‘recruitment/ advertisement’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link ‘application and admit card’

Step 5: Download the PDF, fill the form and submit it to the headquarters with required documents

Safdarjung Hospital Junior resident recruitment 2019: Salary

Selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 56,100 Candidates will be selected for July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020 for two subjects for six months each.

