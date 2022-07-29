RSMSSB VDO Mains Result 2022 declared: Here’s how to check

July 29, 2022 8:31:49 pm
RSMSSB VDO Mains Result 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the results for RSMSSB VDO Mains exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result at the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
RSMSSB VDO Mains Result 2022: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘results’.
Subscriber Only Stories
Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on the link for ‘Village Development Officer(Mains)2021 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’
Step 4: A new PDF will open up in a new window or tab. There will be a list of all the selected candidates.
Step 5: Search for your roll number in the list of selected candidates. Download sand save the PDF for future reference.
This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5396 vacancies of Village Development officer out of which 4557 vacancies are for unreserved category and 839 are for reserved category. The exam was conducted on July 9 this year and the results for the preliminary exams were published on April 12, 2022. Only the candidates who cleared the preliminary exams were allowed to appear for the mains exam.
Candidates whose eligibility check and verification of documents has not been done yet will be informed separately by the authorities.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
1st T20I: Suryakumar opens for India
Why you should read ‘MiG-21 crash or Flying Coffin’Premium
Soumitra Chatterjee, Naseeruddin make this legal drama engaging
'It is too early to talk about mass vaccination against Monkeypox'
Europe's forgotten conflict that threatens the survival of BosniaPremium
Latest News
RSMSSB VDO Mains Result 2022 declared: Here’s how to check
Explained: The tax evasion case against Shakira in Spain, for which she could face over 8 years in prison
SC issues notice on Bihar judge’s plea against suspension
Happiness curriculum helped children deal with peer, parental pressure: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Arjun Kapoor on body transformation: ‘I lost weight earlier, but then I was trying to run away from realities of losing my mother’
Behind BJP’s Gwalior-Chambal setback, too many heavyweights, rising AAP, Cong rebound
HC asks Delhi police to respond to Sharjeel Imam’s plea for bail in sedition case
Class 10 student falls to death from 7th floor in Gurgaon
Charu Asopa’s daughter is suffering from hand, foot and mouth disease: Find out what causes it
1482 websites were blocked by IT Ministry in 2022, RTI reveals
Explosion inside Kabul cricket stadium injures four, says cricket board official
Uddhav Thackeray’s nephew joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde