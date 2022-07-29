RSMSSB VDO Mains Result 2022 declared: Here’s how to check

RSMSSB VDO Mains Result 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the results for RSMSSB VDO Mains exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their result at the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB VDO Mains Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link for ‘results’.

Step 3: A new page will open up. Click on the link for ‘Village Development Officer(Mains)2021 : List of Selected Candidates for Document Verification’

Step 4: A new PDF will open up in a new window or tab. There will be a list of all the selected candidates.

Step 5: Search for your roll number in the list of selected candidates. Download sand save the PDF for future reference.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 5396 vacancies of Village Development officer out of which 4557 vacancies are for unreserved category and 839 are for reserved category. The exam was conducted on July 9 this year and the results for the preliminary exams were published on April 12, 2022. Only the candidates who cleared the preliminary exams were allowed to appear for the mains exam.

Candidates whose eligibility check and verification of documents has not been done yet will be informed separately by the authorities.