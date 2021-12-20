RSMSSB VDO admit card 2021 released; here’s how to download

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection (RSMSSB) has released the admit card for Village Development Officer – 2021 exam. The exam will be conducted on December 27 and 28, 2021. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

A total of 3896 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process began on September 10 and closed on October 11.

RSMSSB VDO admit card 2021: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on VDO admit card download link

Step 3: Click on admit card on top right hand corner

Step 4: Enter credentials

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the admit card

The selection process will include two stages – preliminary and mains examination. The candidates who qualify the prelims exam will then appear for mains examination. The preliminary examination is of qualifying nature and the marks secured at this stage will not be calculated in the final cut-off.