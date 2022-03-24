RSMSSB Stenographer data verification schedule released: Check details here

The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the document verification schedule for the post of Stenographer. Candidates can check the detailed schedule on the official website of RSMSSB — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The RSMSSB Stenographer stage 2 steno test was successfully held between October 29 to 31, 2021, and January 11 to 13, 2022.

Candidates who passed the exam and were placed on the merit list will now be required to present their documents for verification. The data verification round for stenographers will take place from April 4 to 8, 2022.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 1,211 stenographer vacancies.

Candidates must bring all the required documents, including their application form. The detailed application is to be brought separately in two copies. Photocopy of the detailed application will not be accepted. A copy of the detailed application is to be attached with a copy of the Indian postal order in the name of the secretary, Rajasthan staff selection board, Jaipur.

All categories of candidates whose annual family income is less than Rs. 2.5 lakh and they have deposited the examination fee of 250 will have to submit an income certificate duly attested by an authorised person at the time of data verification.