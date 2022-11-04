RSMSSB Forest Guard admit card released: How to check

RSMSSB Forest Guard admit card: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) today released the admit card for direct recruitment for the post of forest guard and forester 2020. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website– rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

There are a total of 87 vacancies for foresters and 1041 vacancies for forest guard.

RSMSSB Forest Guard admit card: How to download admit card

Step 1: Go to the official website– rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘admit card’

Step 3: Click on the link direct recruitment of forester and forest guard 2020

Step 4: Enter your credentials such as application number, date of birth and security pin

Step 5: View and download the admit card and take a printout of it

The exam will be conducted on November 12 and 13 in two shifts on each day i.e. morning (10 am to 12 pm) and evening (2:30 pm to 4:30 pm) shifts. The exam will be conducted in four phases.

The online registration began on March 14 and ended on March 29, 2022. The last date for fee payment was also March 29, 2022.