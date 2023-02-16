RSMSSB REET 2022 admit card to release tomorrow; check how to download

The RSMSSB REET 2022 test is scheduled to be conducted from February 25 to 28, and March 1. (Representative Image - Express Photo by Partha Paul)

RSMSSB REET 2022: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) today announced that the admit card for the REET 2022 exam for Primary and Upper Primary School Teacher (Level-1 and Level-2) posts will be released tomorrow, i.e. February 17. Once released, candidates can download the admit card from the official website of RSMSSB — recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in.