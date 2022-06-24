scorecardresearch
RSMSSB recruitment 2022: Applications invited for 5546 physical training instructors

Commencing from June 23, the registration period will last through July 22, 2022. The test will be conducted on September 25, 2022. 

June 24, 2022 4:12:47 pm
Candidates should have completed 12th Class with C.P.Ed/ D.P.Ed/ B.P.Ed and be between 18 years to 40 years of age. Representational image

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board has invited applications for the post of Physical training instructors. Interested candidates can apply online at the official site of RSMSSB -rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. 

There are 4,899 posts vacant for the position of a Physical Training Instructor Gr II (Non TSP) and 647 posts vacant for the post of a Physical Training Instructor Gr III (TSP). The recruiting drive is aimed at filing  5546 positions. 

Eligibility criteria 

Application fee

Candidates belonging to General or UR & Creamy Layer OBC category are required to pay a sum of Rs 450 whereas the OBC or Non-Creamy layer category will have to pay a sum of Rs 350. The  SC/ ST/ PH category  on the other hand will have to pay Rs 250. The mode of payment should be credit, debit card or net banking.



