RSMSSB recruitment 2019: Apply for 62 investigator posts; check eligibility, how to apply

RSMSSB Investigator recruitment: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has invited applications from eligible candidates for the post of an investigator on its official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The online process has already begun and will conclude on February 23, 2019.

A total of 62 posts are on offer. Candidate will have to appear for a recruitment exam to be eligible for the posts. The date of exams will be released later by the RSSB.

RSMSSB Investigator recruitment: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on recruitment

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘apply online’ next to Investigator recruitment

Step 4: On the new page, click ‘apply online’

Step 5: Those who have already registered may log-in directly

Else, click on register, create log-in id and user name

Step 6: Fill form, upload images, make payment

RSSB Investigator recruitment 2019: Eligible

Age: Candidates must be at least 18 years of age but not more than 40 years old as on January 1, 2020.

Education: Candidates must have attained a graduate degree from a recognised institute and should know how to read Hindi font/language. Acquaintance with the Rajasthan culture is a must, according to the official notification.

RSSB investigator recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates belonging to an unreserved category will have to pay Rs 450 as application fee. For OBC the fee is Rs 350, for SC/ST and state reserved category candidates it is Rs 250.

