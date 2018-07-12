RSMSSB recruitment 2018: 12th pass can apply for 1085 stenographers posts, check at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB recruitment 2018: The age limit to apply is 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2019. RSMSSB recruitment 2018: The age limit to apply is 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2019.

RSMSSB recruitment 2018: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board, Jaipur has released a notification inviting interested, eligible candidates to apply for the posts of the stenographer. A total of 1085 posts have been released and candidates have time till August 10, 2018. The applicants can go to the official website — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB recruitment 2018: Vacancy details

Total posts: 1085

Unreserved category – 1033

Reserved category – 52

RSMSSB recruitment 2018: Eligibility

Education qualification: The applicant should have pass class 12 from a recognised board or its equivalent. If not Class 12 certificate, then he/ she must have passed the Higher Level Certificate Course conducted by ‘DOEACC’ under control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India or Certificate Course on computer concept by NIELIT, New Delhi or Diploma in Computer Science and Engineering from a Polytechnic Institution recognised by the Government of India. Also, the applicants must have the knowledge of ‘Devnagri’ script.

Age limit: The age limit to apply is 18 to 40 years as on January 1, 2019.

Application fees: The application fee is Rs 450 for the general category while the SC/ ST/ non-OBC (Rajasthan) candidates have to pay Rs 350.

