RSMSSB Rajasthan stenographer admit card 2021 to be released today, websites to download

March 12, 2021 12:06:36 pm
RSMSSB stenographer admit card 2021: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will today release the admit card for the stenographer phase 1 recruitment exam. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.
The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 21, and will be held in two shifts, morning session from 8 am to 11 am, and afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.
RSMSSB stenographer admit card 2021: Steps to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card link’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.
The selected candidates will get a remuneration on the basis of seventh pay commission.
