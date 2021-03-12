scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, March 12, 2021
Latest news

RSMSSB Rajasthan stenographer admit card 2021 to be released today, websites to download

RSMSSB stenographer admit card 2021: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 21. Download admit card at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
March 12, 2021 12:06:36 pm
RSMSSB admit card 1200Download RSMSSB admit card at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. File

RSMSSB stenographer admit card 2021: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will today release the admit card for the stenographer phase 1 recruitment exam. The candidates who will appear in the exam can download the hall ticket through the website- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 21, and will be held in two shifts, morning session from 8 am to 11 am, and afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

RSMSSB stenographer admit card 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website – rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The selected candidates will get a remuneration on the basis of seventh pay commission.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 12: Latest News

Advertisement