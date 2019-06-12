RSMSSB Rajasthan Staff Selection recruitment exam schedule released: Check dates for librarian, stenographer, pharmacist job

RSMSSB recruitment exam schedule: RSMSSB Rajasthan Staff Selection Board, Jaipur has released the exam schedule to conduct recruitment exam for the post of a pharmacist, librarian grade III and stenographer. The exam for recruitment at the post of pharmacist and librarian will be conducted on July 6 while the exam for the post of stenographer will be held on July 14.

Advertising

The pharmacist exam will be conducted in the morning shift from 8 to 11 am and the exam for the post of librarian will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm on the same day. For stenographer recruitment, the exam will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 8 am to 11 am and the second shift will be held from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Rajasthan SSB in the notice has stated that it has taken strict measures to prevent cheating and if any candidate is held cheating, a police case will be filed against them and they will be barred from giving any exam by the Board.

Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.