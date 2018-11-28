Rajasthan RSMSSB PTI, LSA, TA answer key 2018 released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan RSMSSB PTI, LSA, TA answer keys 2018: The answer keys for the recruitment exams at the posts of physical training instructors (PTI), livestock assistant (LSA) and ta assistant (TA) have been released at the official website of the Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) — rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The LSA exam was conducted for over 2,000 vacancies on October 21. The PTI grade II exam was conducted on September 30 and the TA exam was conducted on October 21, 2018. The candidates who appeared for the exams can download their respective answer keys.

If any student has any objection with the answers, that is, if any student finds any discrepancy/ wrong answer marked for any of the enlisted exams, they can raise any objection. The process will start from tomorrow 28 November 2018.

Rajasthan RSMSSB PTI, LSA, TA Answer key 2018: How to download

Step 1 – Visit the official website – http://rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on the top left corner on the categories section denoted by horizontal lines

Step 3 – Click on ‘Candidate Corner’ in the subjection

Step 4 – A new page will open. Visit the page

Step 5 – In the sub-sections select ‘Answer key’

Step 6 – Another new page will open. Follow the page

Step 7 – A lost of answer keys for all the exams will appear. Click on the respective exam and download

Candidates are advised to download and read the answer keys carefully before raising any objection.