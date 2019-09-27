RSMSSB PTI physical training instructor final result declared: How to check

RSMSSB PTI result: Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB), Jaipur declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted to hire at the post of a physical training instructor (PTI). Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

A total of 4500 posts were to be filled through this recruitment exam. List of candidates who have cleared the written exam conducted on September 30, 2018 followed by document verification rounds is displayed at the official website.

RSMSSB PTI result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, rsmssb.raasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the link ‘result and cut off marks of PTI’

Step 5: A PDF will open, check roll number

Selected candidates will be hired at a pay grade of level 10 of the pay matrix, as per the official notification.

If any candidates have any objection, they can raise their concerns between October 3 to October 18 at the state higher secondary school, Gopalpura Devari, Triveni Nagar, Jaipur from 10:30 am to 5:30 pm.

