RSMSSB PTI 2018 admit card released, download at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB PTI 2018 admit card: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has released the admit cards for the Physical Training Instructor examinations. All the candidates who have applied for the examination can download the admit card through the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in. The recruitment examination will be conducted to fill the 4000 vacant posts of PTI.

RSMSSB PTI admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above

Step 2: On the right hand side of the page, click on the link ‘admit card’ link.

Step 3: Go to “Print Admission Form”. Enter the details like application number, date of birth and click on Submit

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Save the admit card and take a printout of it for further reference.

The recruitment examination will be conducted in two parts, the first part will be of 200 marks consisting 100 questions, and second part will comprise of 130 questions in total.

