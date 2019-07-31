Toggle Menu
RSMSSB pre-elementary education teacher NTT result, cut-off declared: How to check

RSMSSB pre-elementary educator result, cut-off: Check at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. A total of 1350 posts were to be filled by this recruitment drive. The exam was conducted on February 24, 2019.

RSMSSB pre-elementary education teacher result, cut-off: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of pre-primary education teacher 2018 or NTT exam at its official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. A total of 1350 posts were to be filled by this recruitment drive. The exam was conducted on February 24, 2019.

Those who have qualified the exam will now have to appear for document verification. A list of candidates selected and cut-off has been released as of now. The cut-off for reserved category candidates and general female category is different.

Step 1: Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘results’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Click on ‘result and cutoff marks NTT exam 2018’
Step 5: A PDF will open, check roll number

