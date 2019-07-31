RSMSSB pre-elementary education teacher NTT result, cut-off declared: How to check

RSMSSB pre-elementary education teacher result, cut-off: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board has declared the result for the recruitment exam conducted for the post of pre-primary education teacher 2018 or NTT exam at its official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. A total of 1350 posts were to be filled by this recruitment drive. The exam was conducted on February 24, 2019.

Advertising

Those who have qualified the exam will now have to appear for document verification. A list of candidates selected and cut-off has been released as of now. The cut-off for reserved category candidates and general female category is different.

RSMSSB pre-elementary education teacher result, cut-off: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘results’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘result and cutoff marks NTT exam 2018’

Step 5: A PDF will open, check roll number

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs, and SSC Jobs Notification log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.